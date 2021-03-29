Two Handguns Were Taken From Unlocked Vehicle In Front of Northeast Lincoln Home
(Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–Two handguns were taken from a vehicle parked in front of a northeast Lincoln home.
Police say they were called late Friday afternoon to the 1900 block of North 95th Street, where a 35-year-old man said he left his vehicle unlocked overnight and that someone got into it and took his .45 caliber and 9mm handguns. Police are looking over video security systems for clues. The man was cited for leaving a firearm unattended in a motor vehicle.
If you have information on those missing guns, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.