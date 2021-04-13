Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For April
Household hazardous waste products. Gasoline container, propane gas cylinder tank, battery, and plastic chemical solvent container (getty images)
(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2021) Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two collection events in April. The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents:
- Friday, April 23, 2 to 6 p.m. – Norris High School south parking lot, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth
- Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores parking lot, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.
Business waste is not handled at these events. Those inquiring about business waste should call 402-441-8002. For more details and alternative collection dates visit haztogo.com.
Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.
Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.
Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, access the Waste Reduction Guide at lincoln.ne.gov/recycleguide.
Residents are reminded that HAZTOGO – Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., has resumed regular hours. The Center is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment on the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments may be made at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8021.
This household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. For more information about household hazardous waste, visit haztogo.com.
