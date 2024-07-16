Two Huskers, a High School Standout Selected in MLB Draft on Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–A pair of Huskers and a local prep standout were selected Monday in the Major League Baseball draft.

Nebraska Catcher Josh Caron was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, as the No. 121 pick overall in the draft. Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears was selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Sears was the No. 221 pick overall in the draft.

After a stellar four-year high school career at Norris, which culminated with the Titans winning the Class B state baseball championship in the spring and saw individual state records set for career and single season home runs, RBI and stolen bases, Kale Fountain on Monday was selected 151st overall in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres.

Fountain is an LSU signee and has until August 1 to officially decide whether to join the Padres organization or play college baseball with the Tigers.