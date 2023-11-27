Two Juveniles Referred Following Car Theft Sunday Night
November 27, 2023 7:59AM CST
(KFOR Lincoln November 27, 2023)-Two Lincoln juveniles have been referred following a vehicle theft and pursuit late Sunday Night.
Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News, two juveniles stole a vehicle from a gas station in the area of 17th and Washington streets around 9:00 PM.
The two juveniles drove away with the vehicle leading police on a pursuit. According to Captain Hubka, the vehicle later crashed into a light pole in the area of 28th and Fletcher streets.
The two juveniles were referred for criminal charges.