Two Lincoln Jewelry Stores Hit By Burglars Early Monday
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 4)–A pair of south Lincoln jewelry stores were hit by burglars early Monday morning.
Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says investigators were first called to the Akala Jewelry store off of 33rd and Pioneers, where the owner said the front window was smashed out for access. No word yet on the loss in that break-in. Then about an hour later, police were called to Lin Jewelers on South Cotner Boulevard in the Piedmont Shopping Center, where the owner told officers he was sleeping in the office, when the suspect smashed the front door windows, then got inside and damaged the display cases.
About $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen and $2,500 damage had been done. Officer Bonkiewicz says they are working to find out if both of these cases are related.