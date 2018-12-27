Two Lincoln Officers Assaulted on Christmas Eve

On the night before Christmas in the 3100 block of North Hill Road, police pulled up to handle a disturbance.

They found 22 year old Austin Tierney had an outstanding warrant, so officers tried arresting Tierney. Officers say he would have nothing to do with it – pulling away, and trying to headbutt an officer.

Tierney spat in an officer’s face, then repeatedly kicked the officer in the leg as he was being placed in the cruiser.

One officer was treated for an ankle injury at a local hospital. The other officer reported no injuries.