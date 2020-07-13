Two Men Accused of Sexual Assault On A Woman At North Lincoln Home
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–Lincoln Police made two arrests early Sunday morning, after being called about a sexual assault.
Officers showed up to a home in the 4100 block of Adams Street, where a man said his wife was sexually assaulted by two people. Police say the woman told them she was hanging out with two men, when the alleged sex assault happened. Based on statements and evidence, police arrested two men for first-degree sexual assault.
Police have not released their names.