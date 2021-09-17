Two Men Are In Custody After Stealing Construction Equipment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 17)–An investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen construction equipment in the past three months has led to the arrest of two construction workers, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday.
On June 25, two bulldozers, a trailer and an attachment were stolen from the South Beltway project site near 25th and Saltillo Road, while three skid loaders were taken from a worksite off of 70th and Saltillo on September 3. On Thursday, deputies got help from authorities in Missouri to track down both suspects and arrest them. In custody are 37-year-old Zachary Hoeb and 25-year-old Bailey Wadlow for theft by unlawful taking.
Sheriff Wagner says both men were working for subcontractors on the beltway project. Two bulldozers, a trailer and two of the three skid loaders were recovered, all worth around $325,000.
Wagner says there is a third suspect, but that person hasn’t been arrested yet.