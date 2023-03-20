Two Men Jailed For Stealing Cooler Panels From North Lincoln Bar Under Renovation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–Follow up work done by investigators with Lincoln Police helped in tracking down stolen walk-in cooler panels taken over the past three months from a north Lincoln bar and grill.

According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, work was being done inside Little Risky’s off of Bair Avenue and Superior Street when the thefts happened in December, January and February. Through the investigation, those panels were found Sunday afternoon, when a search warrant was served at a home in Ceresco in southern Saunders County.

Police say 35-year-old William Rader and 28-year-old Dillon Salvo were taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster County Jail. Both were lodged on suspicion of theft by receiving.