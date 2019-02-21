Two Men Trying To Repossess Vehicle Cited For Going After Wrong Model

Two men from Gresham, Nebraska have been cited by Lincoln Police, after both of them claimed to be police officers and repossession agents when they followed a woman who drove away from them.

Police say around 6pm Tuesday (February 19), a 40-year-old woman said she was waiting in her vehicle to pick up a friend near 16th and “B”, when the two men approached her.

According to police, the victim said the men, later identified by investigators as 65-year-old Danny Foster and 37-year-old Justin Leisure, told her they needed to look at the VIN number of her vehicle. She said no and drove off. The men later pulled up alongside her, showed her badges and claimed to be police officers.

Officer Angela Sands says the victim was able to get a license plate number and called LPD. When police met with the two men, they denied claiming to be officers. They also told police they were trying to repossess a Chevy Trailblazer, but the woman was driving a Tahoe.

Officer Sands says both Foster and Leisure had circle badges that said “repossession agent.” Both men were cited for disturbing the peace.