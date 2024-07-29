Two Meteor Showers Will Flash Across The Sky Around The Same Time In Late July

(Associated Press) – There will be back-to-back meteor showers in late July.

The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks early Tuesday.

And this year, it will coincide with a second smaller meteor shower, the Alpha Capricornids.

The Delta Aquariids occur every year in North America’s late summer.

At the peak, 15 to 20 meteors are expected to be visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere.

Viewing should be even better in the Southern Hemisphere.

A weaker meteor shower, Alpha Capricornids, should produce around five meteors per hour.

Multiple meteor showers occur annually and you don’t need special equipment to see them.