Two More Corona Virus Deaths In Lincoln
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
Lincoln, NE (September 17, 2020) Lincoln’s health department reports that two more people have died from the corona virus. One was a woman in her 60s…the other a man in his 70’s. Both were hospitalized at the time. 80 new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed Thursday. It pushes Lincoln and Lancaster County’s total to more than 54-hundred cases since the pandemic began. The county has had 1,123 new cases in the past 14 days…more than any other county in the state.
Lincoln’s Public Schools reported six of the 80 new cases on Thursday. One was confirmed at Wysong Elementary, another at Scott Middle School, two were reported at Southeast and one at North Star High. Another case involved on person who was at East High School and the Science Focus Program. Last week, LPS total 33 cases. The University of Nebraska reported 18 confirmed cases in its latest 24 hour report.
Crete High School has cancelled two upcoming football games due to the coronavirus. A post on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon said they have canceled this Friday’s game at Lexington and the following Friday’s home game against Plattsmouth. Crete also had to cancel its September 4 football game against McCook due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on the team and “multiple other players showing symptoms.”
