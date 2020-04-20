Two More Sites Added To LPS Grab-And-Go Meal Program
(KFOR NEWS April 20,2020) Last week, Lincoln Public Schools distributed approximately 47,000 meals at their 12 distribution sites. With the continued need in the community, two more sites have been added for distribution starting Monday, April 20.
Lincoln families also have the additional option of picking up meals for their children at Goodrich and Lefler middle schools. For the Goodrich drive-thru, families will need to drive north on Lewis Street and enter the parking lot at the southwest end of the building. At Lefler, families should drive west on C Street and enter the parking lot off of C Street. Maps for these and all drive-thru locations can be found on the website (lps.org, type the keyword “food”).
Just a reminder, any Lincoln family can pick up meals for any child 1-18 at any grab-and-go location every Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those locations are:
-
Arnold Elementary School
-
Belmont Elementary School
-
Calvert Elementary School
-
Clinton Elementary School
-
Hartley Elementary School
-
Huntington Elementary School
-
Saratoga Elementary School
-
West Lincoln Elementary School
-
Culler Middle School
-
Goodrich Middle School
-
Lefler Middle School
-
Park Middle School
-
Lincoln High School
-
Northeast High School
In an effort to make sure more children are able to access healthy meals, and to maintain the safety of our community, the following procedures are in place:
-
Drive-thru sites are being set up at each location and families are strongly encouraged to stay in their vehicles and pick up the child meals in the drive-thru lane. If possible, staff will place meals in the trunk of a vehicle.
-
There is a walk-up area available for families who do not have a vehicle, but long lines will not be allowed. Please follow the directions from LPS staff. Cones will be set to promote proper line spacing.
-
To keep everyone safe, please follow LPS staff directions and signage.
-
Please obey all traffic laws and do not block the regular flow of traffic, driveways or arterial streets surrounding schools.
-
The sites will open at 11 a.m. and vehicle lines will not be allowed to form more than five minutes prior to opening.
-
Each child will continue to receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals.
-
The meals are for children only, and all children 18 and younger are eligible for meals at any site.
-
Children need to be present to receive the meals. By remaining in vehicles there is limited contact or exposure.
-
Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18 to 21, who participate in LPS programs. They also need to be present to receive the meals. By remaining in vehicles there is limited contact or exposure.
READ MORE: Lincoln with 75 cases of corona virus