Two of Nebraska’s Representatives, One Democratic Leader React To Indictment Against Former President Trump

SIOUX CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump held the rally to support for Iowa GOP candidates ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Two members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation reacted to the announcement on Thursday that former President Donald Trump will be indicted.

Nebraska First District Republican Congressman Mike Flood was the only member of the state’s congressional delegation to issue a statement. Flood said, “This moment is unprecedented in our country’s history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn’t politically motivated. I’ll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out.”

Second-district Republican Congressman Don Bacon told Omaha TV station KETV, “I trust our legal system. There’s checks and balances with a jury, judges and appeals. President Trump will be able to make his defense and we’ll all see if this is a partisan prosecution or not.”

Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb issued a statement on social media, saying “Trump is being held accountable for breaking the law. Just like (former First-District) Rep. (Jeff) Fortenberry was held accountable. The scams, conspiracy theories and flat out lies are endless with Trump and yet Republican politicians continue to make excuses for him.”

Trump on Thursday was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings. He’s the first former president to face criminal charges.