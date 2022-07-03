Two on motorcycle suffer non-life threatening injuries in Saturday night crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (July 3, 2022 – KOLN) – Three people were involved in a motorcycle vs car accident at the intersection of 27th & Vine Street Saturday night.
The call for the crash came in just after 10:15 p.m.
Lincoln Police say two people were on a southbound motorcycle, when they were hit by a vehicle that was turning in the intersection. Both people on the motorcycle were hurt, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening. A 10/11 reporter on scene says an individual was transported from the crash in an ambulance.
LPD confirms they are investigating this incident.