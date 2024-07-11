Two People are Suspected of Stealing Jewelry from SW Lancaster County Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a couple suspected of stealing jewelry while working for a local cleaning company.

The investigation began after a woman reported that a cleaning crew she hired from “Kleen As It Gets,” had stolen an expensive ring on June 4 while cleaning her home near Denton. The victim said a male cleaner, later identified as 25-year-old Austin Isa, claimed he knocked over her jewelry box and picked everything up. However, she later discovered her $4,500 ring was missing and was unable to contact the cleaning crew. The victim reported the theft to the sheriff’s office on July 2.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the investigation led deputies to Isa, who allegedly pawned the victim’s ring. A search warrant executed at Isa’s apartment near 70th and Adams on Monday uncovered “a ton of jewelry,” marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Isa and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Jonie Rolfsmeyer were arrested. A 16-year-old was living in the home at the time. Isa and Rolfsmeyer face charges of felony child abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphrenia. Isa was also arrested on suspicion of theft.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s pawned ring was retrieved by Isa before his arrest, and it has not been found.