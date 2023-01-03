Two People Cited For Shooting Guns To Celebrate New Years

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Two people were cited for discharging guns inside Lincoln’s city limits during the midnight hour early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says 42-year-old LaTonya Fair and 25-year-old Antonio Henderson were contacted by officers at a home in the 900 block of Gaslight Lane and further investigation revealed the two were firing handguns into the air to celebrate new years.

Officers found and seized three handguns, 9mm, .40 and .45 caliber.