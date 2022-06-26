Two People Shot Early Sunday Morning In East Lincoln Parking Lot

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–Two people are in critical condition, after both of them were shot in an east Lincoln parking lot early Sunday morning.
Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News that a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, were shot in the parking lot of Seacrest Field, near 70th and “A” Street around 2:30am. According to the release, officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found the man who was shot.
The woman was later found near 70th and “O” Streets, after she left the scene in a vehicle. Both victims were then taken to a Lincoln hospital.
No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation. If you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.