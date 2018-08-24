Two Petitions Certified

Two petitions were called successful Friday in their drive to be listed on the upcoming November election ballot….one local and one statewide.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced that a petition to place term limits on Lincoln’s Mayor received enough signatures to be certified. It goes next to the Lincoln City Council for placement on the ballot.

Secretary of State John Gale said a petition to expand Medicaid was also successful in gaining enough signatures to be placed on the statewide ballot.

Yet to be resolved is a lawsuit, filed by one current and one former state senator, asking a judge to declare the medicaid petition invalid.