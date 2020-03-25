Two Private Labs Could Process 300,000 Corona Virus Tests Per Week
(KFOR NEWS March 24, 2020) Two of America’s largest private labs announced they will be able to process 300,000 coronavirus tests by the end of this week.
LabCorp CEO Adam Schechter told CNBC the company is currently processing 20,000 tests a day and by the end of the week, that number will “be a lot more” than 100,000 tests a week.
Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski said his company is working on 25,000 tests a day with the hopes of increasing to 30,000 a day.
An increase in testing will give the U.S. better knowledge as to how widespread the COVID-19 outbreak is.