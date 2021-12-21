      Weather Alert

Two Rebuilt Bridges Open in Lancaster County

Dec 21, 2021 @ 11:22am
Bridge over South 120th Street, south of Wagon Train Road

(KFOR NEWS  December 21, 2021)  The Lancaster County Engineers Department  is opening two rebuilt bridges around Lancaster County.

R-248 located on South 120th Street south of Wagon Train Road and R-210 located on Martell Road west of South 120th Street open Tuesday.

This project removed the 24’ single-span I-Beam bridges that were built in January of 1962.  Both bridges were paid for with funds bequeathed by Jesse L. Betzer to build three bridges in Lancaster county.  R-210 and R-248 are two of the three bridges that were built with those funds in 1962 for approximately $13,615.74.  The I- Beam structures were replaced with new concrete box culverts at a cost of $528,206.25.

Engineer Dingman, stated, “Lancaster County currently has 10 closed bridges and 21 bridges that are in urgent need of replacement.  As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional
funding for new pavement and bridges which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County.  For more information, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.

