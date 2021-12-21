Two Rebuilt Bridges Open in Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS December 21, 2021) The Lancaster County Engineers Department is opening two rebuilt bridges around Lancaster County.
R-248 located on South 120th Street south of Wagon Train Road and R-210 located on Martell Road west of South 120th Street open Tuesday.
This project removed the 24’ single-span I-Beam bridges that were built in January of 1962. Both bridges were paid for with funds bequeathed by Jesse L. Betzer to build three bridges in Lancaster county. R-210 and R-248 are two of the three bridges that were built with those funds in 1962 for approximately $13,615.74. The I- Beam structures were replaced with new concrete box culverts at a cost of $528,206.25.
Engineer Dingman, stated, “Lancaster County currently has 10 closed bridges and 21 bridges that are in urgent need of replacement. As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional
funding for new pavement and bridges which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”
The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.
