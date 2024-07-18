Two State Laws on Felon Voting Rights Deemed Unconstitutional by Attorney General

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 18)–Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Wednesday issued an opinion declaring two state laws on felon voting rights unconstitutional.

The laws in question, LB20, passed by the Nebraska Legislature this year, and LB53, enacted in 2005, were both found by Hilgers to violate the Separation of Powers Clause of the Nebraska Constitution. LB20 aimed to restore voting rights to felons immediately after completing their sentences. LB53 established a two year waiting period before felons could regain their voting rights. The Attorney General’s opinion states that only the Nebraska Board of Pardons has the authority to restore voting rights to felons.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said he told county election offices to stop registering felons who have not been pardoned by the Board of Pardons. Evnen also said he plans to request the restoration of voting rights for currently registered felons who were legally registered under LB53 at the Aug. 20 Board of Pardons meeting.