Two Street Closures Begin July 30th and August 1st

(KFOR NEWS July 29, 2022) Portions of two streets will close beginning Sunday, July 30th and Monday, August 1st:
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
