Two Street Closures to Begin June 23rd and 24th

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) this week announced two street closures occurring June 23 through June 27. The closures are as follows:

Northbound 13th Street from South to Peach streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23 for utility work. The recommended detour is South Street to 10th Street.

will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23 for utility work. The recommended detour is South Street to 10th Street. Westbound “A” Street from Goodhue Boulevard to 17th Street will be closed beginning Monday, June 24 for pavement repair. StarTran Routes 40-Heart Hospital and 54-Veteran’s Hospital will be detoured during this closure. The recommended detour is 13th Street to South Street to 17th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 28.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around these closures. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these closures and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit lincoln.ne.gov/transit or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.