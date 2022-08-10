Two Streets Close August 10th For Railroad Track Repair

(KFOR NEWS August 10, 2022) Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11.
The projects are as follows:
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
