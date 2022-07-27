Two Teens Are Accused of Trying To Steal Vehicle as Part of Social Media Challenge

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–Two juveniles have been referred and later released to their parents for possession of burglar tools and theft by unlawful taking, after both of them allegedly tried to steal a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker says as officers arrived, they took the 13 and 15-year-olds into custody and during the investigation, they found the two apparently had taken apart a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe’s ignition to get the vehicle started. Parker says one witness reported they saw both teens recording themselves trying to steal the Santa Fe.
Parker says both teens admitted to participating in a viral social media challenge and then admitted to a previous auto theft from July 9.