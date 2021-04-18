Two teens arrested in connection with Westroads Mall shooting
Police lights by night
OMAHA, Neb. – (Apr. 18. 2021 – KFOR) — Two teens have been taken into custody for their involvement in a fatal shooting which occurred Saturday at Westroads Mall in Omaha.
Omaha Police responded to the shooting just before 1:00 PM on Saturday, finding one male victim with serious injuries. 21-year-old Traquez Swift was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A 22-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, but authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening.
On Sunday, 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was taken into custody by OPD, charged with one count of first-degree murder. According to a release, Omaha Police have also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.
Police have not yet indicated if more arrests will be made in the case.
If you have any tips about other people who might be involved in the shooting, contact OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.