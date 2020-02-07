Two Teens Cited After Stealing Car From Lincoln Home
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Two teenage girls have been cited for burglary and released to their parents, after they allegedly stole a brand new car from a northwest Lincoln home on Thursday. Police say the victim went home in the 100 block of Oregon Trail for lunch and found that someone had been inside the house. Saw his new Chevy Malibu was gone. An OnStar device tracked the car to 10th and “F” Street, where police found a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Police say there was damage done to the front passenger side bumper and the garage.