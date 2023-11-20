Two Vehicle Crash in South Lincoln Monday Afternoon Claims One Life

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in south Lincoln has claimed one life, while injuring another, Lincoln Police told KFOR News.

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas spoke with KFOR News about the crash that happened in the area of 20th and Nebraska Parkway shortly after 2pm Monday, where the preliminary investigation shows a maroon sedan on south 20th Street tried to turn eastbound onto Nebraska Parkway colliding with a westbound white pickup truck in the intersection. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived and took both drivers to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries.

Thomas said the driver of the sedan later died from their injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. The identity of the driver that died has not yet been released and being withheld until family members have been notified.

Nebraska Parkway is closed east and westbound from 14th to 27th Streets for now. Southwood Drive and Nebraska Parkway is also closed to westbound traffic.