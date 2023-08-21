Two Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire In Central Lincoln Late Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 21)–Two cars were damaged from apparent gunfire in central Lincoln on Friday night.

Police say officers didn’t find anything in the area of 31st and “O” Street, but on Saturday morning a neighbor reported damage to the two cars near 30th and “N”. No arrests have been made and damage estimates are around $6,000.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.