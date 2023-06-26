Two Weekend Vehicle Crashes are Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jun 26)–The lone driver in a single vehicle crash just after midnight Monday morning wasn’t hurt, when he rolled his vehicle at Capitol Parkway and “J” Street.

Lincoln Police say a southbound vehicle apparently lost control as the road curved. The vehicle was believed to have rolled twice before coming to a rest in the northbound lanes of traffic. Drugs and alcohol do NOT appear to be factors in the crash. The driver was cited for negligent driving.

In another crash that happened just after midnight Sunday morning, injuries appear to be not life-threatening after a 20-year-old crashed his motorcycle just after midnight Sunday morning in far northeast Lincoln, along 63rd Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive.

Lincoln Police say the motorcyclist was northbound at the time of the crash at Fulton Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

No citations have been issued and it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.