Two Women Assaulted While Running On Lincoln Trails
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating two assault cases involving women who were running on bike trails recently.
Late Sunday morning, a 25-year-old woman was running along the Murdock Trail in northeast Lincoln, when a teenager came up and groped her. The woman was able to get away and call police. A similar case happened back on March 27, when police were called to the Williamsburg Trail in south Lincoln by a 26-year-old woman, who said she was running when a teen came up to her and groped her. Police believe there could be more victims.
If caught, the suspect could face third-degree sexual assault charges. If you see anything that appears suspicious, you’re encouraged to call police right away.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.