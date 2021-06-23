Two Women Facing Charges In Shoplifting Cases Across Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Two women are facing shoplifting charges, from at least eight cases around Lincoln between November of last year and this past April.
Lincoln Police say 40-year-old Alisha Wilson and 30-year-old Morgan Newsom. Investigators on June 12 got information about Wilson and Newsom being responsible for those shoplift cases. An employee at Menards near 27th and Fairfield on January 31 was able to positively identify both women as the suspects in a case at that store the previous day, where $1,400 worth of items were taken, after trying to pay for them but a payment method was denied, due to a wrong pin number. Both women then took off with the goods.
This past Monday (June 20), an officer reached Newsom, who is in jail in Kansas, and interviewed her about this case, along with several other shoplifting incidents around Lincoln. Newsom is now facing felony theft by shoplifting charges in the Menard’s case, as well as six more counts of felony theft by shoplifting charges.
Hyvee at 50th and O Streets on November 25, 2020
Orschelan’s at 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway on January 5, 2021
Hobby Lobby on January 7, 2021
Walmart at Superior and N 27th Street on January 10, 2021
Walmart at Jamie Lane and S 27th Street on January 17, 2021
Menards on N 27th Street January 30, 2021
Walmart on 85th and Fremont Streets on April 9, 2021
Late Tuesday afternoon, police say an officer saw Wilson in the area of 40th and St. Paul and tried to contact her, but she got into a car and took off. About 15 minutes later, Wilson was seen walking away from the car near 61st and Havelock. When an officer tried to talk to her, Wilson tried to run away but the officer caught up with her and she resisted arrest. Wilson was taken into custody a short time later.
Wilson was arrested for fleeing to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and theft by shoplifting.
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, LPD said an officer saw Wilson near 40th and Saint Paul and tried making contact with her.
Police say it’s not clear if the credit card the women used in the Menards case was stolen.