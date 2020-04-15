Two Women In Jail, A Man Still Wanted In North Lincoln Liquor Store Robbery
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–A couple of women are in jail, after they grabbed a stolen bottle of whiskey from a north Lincoln liquor store late Tuesday morning and took off from the scene.
According to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker, it started out as a man walking in to Ken’s Kegs near 48th and Holdrege and grabbing the whiskey bottle without paying for it. A clerk tried to stop him, but the suspect hit him in the head with the bottle before leaving.
Spilker says another employee asked the two women, 19-year-olds Michelle Foster and Amy Fowlkes, to call for help. Instead, they grabbed the whiskey bottle and took off in a car with the suspect. Both women were eventually tracked down.
Foster and Fowlkes were arrested for accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence.
Officers are still looking for the male suspect.