Tyson Recalls 69,000 Pounds of Chicken Strips

The USDA announced Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling just over 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may contain pieces of metal.

The product was produced on November 30, 2018 and contain an establishment number ‘P-7221’ on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide with the problem discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service received two separate complaints. The last two digits of the product case codes corresponds to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp.

The recall includes:

• 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

• 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

• 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

FSIS is concerned the product may be in consumer’s freezers and are urging not to consume the items. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers are asked to call Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456 for questions.

