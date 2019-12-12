U.S. Ag. Sec. Tours NE’s Costco Poultry Plant
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 20-19) This country’s Secretary of Agriculture comes to Fremont today (Thursday) to tour Lincoln Premium Poultry’s massive processing plant.
Sonny Perdue will be joined by Governor Ricketts and Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture, Steve Wellman. Lincoln Premium Poultry is Costco Wholesale’s dedicated poultry supplier. After a short briefing, the group will a tour the facility and answer questions from the media.
READ MORE: Food poisoning at Lincoln prison