U.S. and Nebraska Flags Flown at Half-Staff on Patriot Day
Governor Pete Ricketts announced, Thursday, that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, which will be observed on September 11, 2019. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Patriot Day.
“On Patriot Day, we solemnly remember the Americans who died during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. We draw inspiration from the bravery of the first responders, Flight 93 crew and passengers, and other heroic citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans on that day. Their selfless deeds of valor live on in our national memory as inspiring examples of true patriotism,” said Ricketts.
Senator Deb Fischer responded to Patriot Day saying “Eighteen years ago, we witnessed one of the most tragic events in our nation’s history, but we also witnessed the best of America: heroism, unity, and patriotism. We honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on 9/11 and pay tribute to our first responders and those who have served our nation in the years since. We will never forget their sacrifice, and we will never waver in our defense of freedom.”
