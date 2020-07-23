U.S Gives Pfizer Nearly $2 Million For Corona Virus Vaccine
AP IMAGES
(KFOR NEWS July 23, 2020) The U.S. is paying Pfizer nearly $2 billion for the first 100 million doses of its still-in-development coronavirus vaccine.
Under the contract, the U.S. would get the first 100 million doses manufactured at $20 each, along with the rights to up to 500 million more doses.
Large-scale clinical trials for Pfizer’s vaccine are set to begin this month, followed by an FDA review. The company hopes to have its vaccine ready by December.
READ MORE: StarTran Resumes Full Service Thursday