U.S. Imposes Restrictions On Travelers From China Over Covid Concerns

(Washington, DC) — The U.S. is imposing new restrictions on travelers from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. All air passengers at least two years of age originating from China will be required to show a negative COVID test no more than two days before their departure. That applies to all air passengers from China, Hong Kong or Macau, regardless of nationality and vaccination status. The rule goes into effect January 5th. This comes as U.S. officials have expressed concerns about China’s lack of transparency surrounding the most recent surge in cases. Japan and India recently announced restrictions for travelers from China.