UN-L Chancellor, Deans Deliver State Of The University
(KFOR NEWS February 13, 2020) University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will unveil details of the university’s new N2025 Strategic Plan during the “2020 State of Our University Address” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Auditorium.
The deans of each college will make brief presentations after Green’s approximately 30-minute address. A public question-and-answer period will follow the presentations. Questions for the discussion can be submitted in advance via email to souquestions@unl.edu. Questions also can be submitted during the presentations.
The event will be live-streamed at https://www.unl.edu/live-stream. The full strategic plan and the text of the chancellor’s speech will be available on the chancellor’s website following the speech.
The N2025 strategic plan was developed by a strategy team of 35 faculty, staff and students who built upon the premises created by the N150 Commission in developing its 25-year vision for the university as part of the university’s 150th anniversary celebration.
READ MORE: