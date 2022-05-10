UN-L College of Business And Standing Bear High School Partner On New Focus Program

(KFOR NEWS May 10, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Business are joining together to launch Nebraska Business at Standing Bear High School.
“Once again, Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska will team up to provide an exciting new opportunity for our students. This focus program at our new high school will empower our students to find academic success through authentic learning opportunities, rigorous standards and individualized learning. This is just another example of the great collaboration between our two institutions that will greatly benefit our students and community,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.
Standing Bear students will learn about the dynamic world of business and take courses to explore potential career opportunities in business. Students in grades 9 and 10 will have coursework integrated into other core classes they take. Students in grades 11 and 12 will be able to take classes through the focus program for dual credit. The program is designed to be affordable and accessible to students and their families. Non-credit experiences will be available to students free of charge. Students who opt to take classes for college credit will receive reduced tuition.
Through hands-on immersive experiences and early college pathways, the focus program will allow Standing Bear students to explore their passions and career opportunities in marketing, management, accounting, finance, supply chain and economics. Pathways are designed for students who wish to pursue a two- or four-year college degree, as well as those who plan to enter the workforce immediately after graduating from high school. They will do so while connecting with peers, teachers and business professionals from the community.
“We exist to create opportunity for Nebraska, and today we are boosting access to exceptional business education for Nebraskans,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “Partnering with LPS and Standing Bear High School in this new way with our College of Business builds on a historically strong relationship and expands opportunities for students right here in Lincoln.”
“We all know business and entrepreneurship are critical to our state and that our state’s high school students can go on to lead successful careers in Nebraska,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Dean of the College of Business. “This partnership will help Lincoln high school students explore the world of business and gain insight into their interest in leading the future of business.”
Standing Bear High School will open in fall 2023, and with it the new Nebraska Business focus program. As the new high school continues to be built, curriculum planning will take shape this next year collaboratively with LPS teachers and College of Business faculty.
READ MORE: Hear Primary Election Results On KFOR