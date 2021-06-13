Uncle Sam Jam set for Saturday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park

LINCOLN (June 12, 2021 — KOLN) – The city of Lincoln announced Friday that Uncle Sam Jam will make its return on July 3 to Oak Lake Park.
Food vendors open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.
AM/FM, a five-piece rock, pop and new wave band from Lincoln will perform from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. They’ll play a wide variety of hits from the 1980s by bands like Duran Duran, The Cars, Prince, Men At Work, Def Leppard and more. A flag-lowering ceremony with taps will be at 8:30 p.m.
Ample free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.
Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, 10th and “Q” streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:
Handi-Van service is available for those eligible, and reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.
New admittance policies in effect this year include:
Attendees are reminded:
The Red Cross will have first aid available. In case of inclement weather, some food vendors, the musical performance, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Sunday, July 4. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam for more information.