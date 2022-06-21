Uncle Sam Jam Set for Sunday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park

Lincoln, NE (June 21, 2022) The City’s free Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration will be held this year at Oak Lake Park, Sunday, July 3. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.
Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. The group’s seven-piece lineup of area music veterans plays high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire; Parliament; James Brown; and Stevie Wonder.
Free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.
Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, 10th and “Q” streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:
Paratransit service is available for those eligible Reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.
Admittance policies include:
Attendees are reminded:
Sustainability tips:
The Red Cross will have first aid available. In case of inclement weather, some food vendors, the musical performance, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Tuesday, July 5. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam for more information.