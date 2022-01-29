Under 400 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Lancaster County Friday

(KFOR News Lincoln January 29, 2022) Lancaster County reported 398 new cases of Covid -19 Friday and no new deaths. Currently, 65.4 percent of Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 149 with 107 from Lancaster County (9 on ventilators) and 42 from other communities (5 on ventilators). The 107 Lancaster County residents hospitalized Friday is the highest daily number reported during the pandemic. Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Vaccinations:
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.