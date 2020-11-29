Union Bank and Trust Closing Lobbies To Branches Due To COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–COVID-19 is prompting Union Bank and Trust to temporarily close their lobbies at many branch locations starting Monday. Drive-thru banking will still be available and locations with no drive-thru may be temporarily closed or have reduced their hours.
You can also call your preferred branch or banker to request an appointment.
UBT officials advise that customers use online banking or ATMs for banking transactions during this time. Likewise, customers can call UBT’s Customer Support Team toll-free at 800-297-2837 for assistance with more in-depth needs.
Click here to search for up-to-date information on UBT bank hours and availability.