United Methodists Open First Top-Level Conference Since Breakup Over LGBTQ Inclusion

The Rev. Tracy Cox of First United Methodist Church and members of her congregation pray for Tracy Merrick, who will attend the United Methodist General Conference as a delegate representing Western Pennsylvania, as well as Anais Hussian and Joshua Popson who will also be in attendance, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Hussian is a reserve delegate and Popson will be advocating for LGBTQ inclusion with the Love Your Neighbor Coalition. Many, including Rev. Cox, hope that this is the year they change longstanding bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

(Associated Press) – Thousands of United Methodists are gathering Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to begin an 11-day denominational General Conference.

Typically it is held every four years, but church leaders delayed the 2020 gathering until now due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of delegates will vote on policies, though many international delegates are not confirmed as able to attend.

It’s the first gathering since thousands of conservative U.S. congregations left the denomination over its failure to enforce bans on LGBTQ clergy and on same-sex marriages.

Progressive delegates will attempt to overturn these bans.

Other proposals include allowing regional autonomy in deciding such policies, and making it easier for international churches to disaffiliate.