University Leaders Issue Statement of Support for AD Moos After Online Rumors

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) introducing Bill Moos as Nebraska's new athletic director on Sun., Oct. 15, 2017. (Chris Schmidt/KLMS/Hail Varsity)

After internet speculation and unsubstantiated online rumors, University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement Tuesday morning saying, “In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our Athletic Department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership.”

Rumors started multiplying Monday into Tuesday regarding the future status of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. He had not been at some recent athletic events, causing speculation of his status with the university.

Stay with KFOR News for more on this developing story.

OTHER HUSKER SPORTS NEWS: Nebraska men’s basketball falls to Ohio State for third-straight loss.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

City of Lincoln, Transportation and Utilities Department to Receive First State APWA Accreditation Thank You Teacher Contest Still Open Nebraska State Patrol and AAA Promote Safety When Cold Temperatures Arrive Inmate At Community Corrections In Lincoln Wanted After Leaving Work Release State Patrol Bomb Squad Disposes of Grenade Found In Talmage Home Gas Leak On UNL’s City Campus