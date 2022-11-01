University of Florida Trustees Recommend Hiring Sasse As School’s Next President

Gainesvile, Fla (November 1, 2022) The University of Florida Trustees voted unanimously today to offer their school’s Presidency to Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse. The Trustees voted unanimously, praising Sasse for the interactions that led up to the vote.

They also unanimously approved a consultant’s recommendation of a compensation package of up to $1.6 Million.

The choice is now subject to a final approval vote by the University’s Board of Governors on November 10.

Sasse has indicated that he will resign from the U.S. Senate sometime in December in order to accept the position. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has said he will let the newly elected Governor make the selection of a replacement for Sasse in Congress.