University of Nebraska District 2 Regent Howard Hawks Not Seeking Re-Election
courtesy of Nebraska.edu
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 20)-After three successful elections and 18 years representing the 2nd District, Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha announced Monday he will not seek re-election to the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents for a fourth term.
Hawks was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2002. Since then, Hawks has worked with six University presidents and served as Chairman twice. He said his priorities while on the Board have been to keep tuition rates affordable and to ensure Nebraska offers a world-class education for students.
Hawks said when he ran for election the first time, he was inspired by the influence a strong University system could have on Nebraska’s economy. He attributes much of his success as a Regent to his experience as a business owner.
Hawks has high hopes for the future of the University after his tenure. “As I finish my last months of service as Regent, I am confident that our new President, Ted Carter, will lead this University to even higher levels of success and Nebraska is fortunate to have him lead us,” said Hawks.
