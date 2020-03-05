University of Nebraska-Lincoln Issues Update on Travel Restrictions
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln updated its plans for avoiding corona virus on Thursday.
All international student travel is cancelled for the rest of the spring semester, faculty and staff are allowed to take trips but are being urged to consider whether they’re really essential or could be postponed.
International students will be allowed to go home for the upcoming spring break so long as their home countries aren’t heavily infected, or on the watch list of the World Health Organization.
Faculty and staff planning to host international visitors are being instructed to report their plans ahead of time.
There’s also a new university COVID-19 website where new information will be posted.
